Flydubai resumes flights to Istanbul’s Sabiha G?kçen Airport

The Alliance Air flight's cowl had fallen off on the runway at Mumbai airport on Wednesday
Aviation6 days ago
Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced that it will resume flights to Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport (SAW) from March 2 with five flights a week.
With flydubai’s daily flights to Istanbul Airport (IST), the airline will increase its flight frequency to Istanbul to 12 flights a week.
Flydubai’s network in Turkey also includes the capital, Ankara, where it operates two weekly flights.
Jeyhun Efendi, senior vice-president, commercial operations and e-commerce at flydubai, said the airline remains committed to making travel more accessible by providing more choice for our passengers. "Istanbul remains a popular destination on our network and we welcome the resumption of our operations to Sabiha Gokcen Airport, an airport that provides another convenient option for those travelling to Istanbul. We look forward to welcoming our passengers as they travel with flydubai onboard our Boeing 737 MAX aircraft,” he said.
Istanbul offers a wonderful mix of Europe and Asia, with plenty of options for shopping, dining and sight-seeing. It remains one of the most visited cities in the world and continues to be an important economic hub. Sabiha Gokcen Airport is located on the Asian side of Istanbul, offering more options for passengers travelling to and from the city.
Emirates will codeshare on this route offering travellers more options for connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub to more than 190 destinations between both the Emirates and flydubai networks.
Flydubai’s passenger experience has been redesigned to enable travel in a safe environment that minimises crew and passenger contact and offers passengers confidence to travel at every step of their journey.
Passengers are required to make sure that they are up to date with the regulations from the Iata Travel Centre and the Iata destination tracker for their whole journey, and follow the guidance issued by the authorities and the airline. They can also visit the Covid-19 information hub on flydubai.com for more information.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
The Alliance Air flight's cowl had fallen off on the runway at Mumbai airport on Wednesday
Aviation6 days ago
The Emirati is the region's first female space traveller
Aviation1 week ago
Prices have jumped nearly 1,200 per cent ahead of the major sporting event, which begins in November
Aviation1 week ago
According to authorities, the step aims to boost Afghanistan's aviation industry
Aviation1 week ago
Authorities urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses across the country
Aviation1 week ago
Dnata Cargo City Amsterdam will significantly enhance cargo capacity in The Netherlands and create new, direct jobs with dnata
Aviation2 weeks ago
Crash killed all 157 people on board and triggered the global grounding of the aircraft.
Aviation2 weeks ago
Jyotiraditya Scindia says airports will be built in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra
Aviation2 weeks ago