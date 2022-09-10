Etihad Airways announces increase in flights to New York's JFK airport

New schedule to take off in November

Wam

By Wam Published: Sat 10 Sep 2022, 5:13 PM

Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the UAE, has announced an increase in the number of flights to New York’s JFK International Airport amid the launch of its new A350 aircraft while expanding its partnership with budget-arline JetBlue.

The carrier will add more flights starting November with travellers being offered seamless connectivity to new gateways.

Etihad held an event in New York on Friday to celebrate the airline’s latest milestone and its commitment to the US market and its North American partners.

Key representatives from Abu Dhabi's tourism sector were present at the event, including Mohammed Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral Asset Management; Husain Al Hashmi, Regional Manager at Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism; and Francois Bourienne, Chief Commercial Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports. They were joined by other executives from the hospitality and travel sectors.

Tony Douglas, Etihad Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The US remains one of our leading markets and that is why New York and Chicago were amongst the first destinations to be serviced by Etihad’s new A350. We are proud to continue to offer our guests a premier travel experience and enhanced connectivity through our growing partnership with JetBlue."

In addition to increasing connectivity through the codeshare partnership, Etihad and JetBlue are developing a frequent flyer partnership that will allow both TrueBlue frequent fliers and Etihad Guest members to earn and redeem miles across both networks.

Etihad passengers travelling to the US will be able to take advantage of Etihad’s US pre-clearance facility, the only US Customs and Border Protection facility in the Middle East. It allows US-bound passengers to process all immigration, customs and agriculture inspections in Abu Dhabi before they board their flight.