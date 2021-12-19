Emirates SkyCargo transports 600 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines

Shipments flown from 35 origins to 80 destinations across six continents

Emirates SkyCargo on Sunday announced that it had transported 600 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines on its flights.

Since October 2020, the carrier has transported more than 2.8 million kilograms (2,800 tonnes) of Covid-19 vaccines from 35 origins to over 80 destinations, it said in a statement.

“Emirates SkyCargo remains committed to the rapid distribution of Covid-19 vaccines to vulnerable communities around the world. When we formulated Covid-19 distribution strategy in 2020, Emirates SkyCargo prioritised the movement of Covid-19 vaccines through our Dubai hub to developing countries. Nearly two thirds of the total vaccines we transported were headed to destinations in Africa, Asia and the Middle East,” said Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo.

With the increasing roll-out of vaccination and booster campaigns across global markets, Emirates SkyCargo witnessed a steady increase in the demand for transportation of Covid-19 vaccines in the second half of 2021.

In October and November 2021 alone, Emirates SkyCargo moved more than 200 million doses of vaccines, almost one third of the total Covid-19 vaccines transported by the carrier since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Emirates SkyCargo offers cargo capacity on more than 2,800 weekly flights connecting more than 140 destinations across six continents.

Some key highlights of Emirates SkyCargo’s Covid-19 vaccine transportation programme include:

Close to 2.8 million kilograms (2,800 tonnes) of vaccines transported on Emirates flights, equivalent to nearly 600 million doses since October 2020

Vaccines flown from 35 origins to 80 destinations across six continents

7 million - most number of Covid-19 vaccine doses moved on a single flight

Asia ( 185 million doses), Africa (150 million doses) and the Middle East (70 million doses) continue to be priority markets for vaccine delivery

North America and Europe are the main origin regions for Covid-19 vaccines for Emirates SkyCargo

Emirates SkyCargo’s GDP certified pharma terminal in Chicago has handled more than 160 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines flown from the US to countries around the world.

