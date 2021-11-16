Dubai Airshow 2021: Dh266 billion worth of deals signed in three days

Boeing signs Dh33 billion deal with India’s low-cost carrier Akasa Air

Published: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 6:20 PM

The total value of contracts awarded for commercial aircrafts and defence purposes jumped by Dh63 billion on the third day of the Dubai Airshow 2021 on Tuesday, reaching Dh266 billion in the first three days of the biggest aviation show since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around Dh202.6 billion worth of contracts were awarded during the first two days of the event.

US aircraft manufacturer Boeing finally grabbed a mega deal on the third day of the show, signing a Dh33 billion worth deal with India’s low-cost carrier Akasa Air, for the sale of 72 7373 MAX planes.

It’s the biggest deal that the US aviation giant has bagged in the airshow so far. Boeing’s European rival Airbus stole the show on the first day of the event and grabbed most of the deals.

On Tuesday, Air Tanzania also placed an order for Boeing aircraft worth Dh2.66 billion, including a freighter.

Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways announced a Dh12 billion deal with Airbus for 20 A320neos and eight A321neos.

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence announced six contracts worth Dh4.27 billion with US and European defence contractors for the maintenance of equipment and supply of spare parts. The ministry had announced Dh11.28 billion worth of deals on the second day of the airshow, taking its tally to Dh20.78 billion over three days.

In addition, Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates announced that it will retrofit its 105 aircraft with Premium Economy class. The airline also plans to introduce a new Business Class product to enhance the passenger experience.