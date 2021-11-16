Dubai Airshow 2021: India’s Akasa Air orders 72 Boeing aircraft for Dh33 billion

It’s the biggest order that the US aviation giant has grabbed in the first three days of the airshow

Reuters

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 6:05 PM

India’s low-cost carrier Akasa Air on Tuesday signed a deal with the US aircraft manufacturer Boeing to buy 72 737 MAX airplanes for $9 billion (Dh33 billion) to build its fleet at the Dubai Airshow 2021.

Akasa Air’s order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family, the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200.

It’s the biggest order that the US aviation giant has grabbed in the first three days of the airshow.

“We believe that the new 737 MAX airplane will support our aim of running not just a cost-efficient, reliable and affordable airline, but also an environmentally friendly company with the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies,” said Vinay Dube, CEO of Akasa Air.

“India is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world with an unparalleled potential. We are already witnessing a strong recovery in air travel, and we see decades of growth ahead of us. Akasa Air’s core purpose is to help power India's growth engine and democratise air travel by creating an inclusive environment for all Indians regardless of their socio-economic or cultural backgrounds,” he said.

Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing’s commercial airplanes, said Akasa Air has placed its trust in the 737 family to drive affordable passenger service in one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation regions.

“The 737 MAX, with its optimised performance, flexibility and capability, is the perfect airplane to establish Akasa Air in the Indian market and ensure it effectively grows its network,” he said.

It is estimated that the South Asian region will require more than 2,200 new airplanes valued at nearly $320 billion over the next 20 years.