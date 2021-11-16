Dubai Airshow 2021: Airbus wins Dh12 billion Jazeera Airways deal

GAL will support the UAE Air Force and Air Defence with their operational readiness while providing comprehensive safety and flexibility
European aircraft manufacturer Airbus won another big deal on the third day of the Dubai Airshow 2021 on Tuesday, signing a deal with Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways for 20 A320neos and eight A321neos valued at more than $3.3 billion (Dh12.1 billion).
The agreement was signed by Rohit Ramachandran, CEO of Jazeera Airways and Christian Scherer, chief commercial officer of Airbus.
“We will effectively double our current fleet size to 35 aircraft by 2026. The airline has pulled out of the pandemic strongly in Q3 with a return to profitability. We have exciting expansion plans ahead, which will further boost our contribution to the Kuwait economy and in particular the travel sector,” said Marwan Boodai, chairman of Jazeera Airways.
“The A320neo Family is without doubt the best platform to support Jazeera Airways’ growth plans. This is the perfect illustration of how Airbus helps escort the growth of its successful customers,” said Scherer.
“By taking both A320neo and A321 neo options we will have great flexibility to extend our network to medium and longer haul destinations from Kuwait, offering passengers more choice to travel and enjoy popular destinations as much as underserved ones,” said Rohit Ramachandran.
