Dubai Airshow orders surpass Dh200 billion mark in first two days

Abu Dhabi-based Edge Group’s unit Halcon wins Dh3.2 billion contract from UAE Armed Forces

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 15 Nov 2021, 8:54 PM

The total value of orders placed during the first two days of the five-day Dubai Airshow 2021 surpassed Dh200 billion on Monday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, toured the Dubai Airshow exhibition area, accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, also visited the airshow on Monday.

The total value of the deals on the second day reached Dh65.5 billion in addition to Dh137 billion worth of contracts signed on the first day, taking the tally to Dh202.6 billion. This includes new aircraft orders as well as service agreements between the airlines and aviation services companies from around the globe.

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus continued to fly high, bagging another huge order from the US-based Air Lease Corp (ALC) for 111 aircraft worth more than $15 billion (Dh55 billion) on the second day of the biggest aviation show since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The New York-listed ALC ordered 25 A220-300s, 55 A321neos, 20 A321XLRs, four A330neos and includes seven A350Fs. ALC has ordered a total of 496 Airbus aircraft to date.

Abu Dhabi-based Edge Group’s unit Halcon, which produces precision-guided weapons, on Monday won a Dh3.2 billion contract from the UAE Armed Forces. The contract involves the supply of its Thunder and Desert Sting range of precision-guided munitions to the Armed Forces.

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer won a firm order for three new E175 aircraft, plus three purchase rights of the same model, from Nigeria’s Overland Airways for nearly $300 million (Dh1.1 billion).

Dubai’s Emirates SkyCargo on Monday also announced an order for two Boeing 777 Freighters with a total value of $704 million (Dh2.6 billion) at the airshow due to significant global demand for air freight. In addition, Emirates SkyCargo announced an investment of $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion) to expand its freighter capacity.

Emirates SkyCargo signed an agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) also for the conversion of four Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft into full freighters. The agreement also includes an option for further Boeing 777-300ER conversions at a later stage.

