Dubai Airshow: Airbus receives order for 255 A321s at

Wizz Air, Frontier, Volaris and JetSMART placed the mega order worth more than $33 billion

An Airbus A330-900 plane model is dispalyed at the Beijing International Aviation Expo in Beijing. — AFP file photo

By AFP Published: Sun 14 Nov 2021, 5:22 PM Last updated: Sun 14 Nov 2021, 5:27 PM

Airbus took a mega-order for 255 single-aisle A321 aircraft on Sunday, the European plane-maker said in a statement, on the first day of a major air show in Dubai.

It said the order came from Wizz Air, Frontier, Volaris and JetSMART — all from US company Indigo Partners — for a total value of more than $33 billion, according to the latest list price published by Airbus in 2018. — AFP