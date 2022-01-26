Covid: UAE lifts restrictions on entry for passengers from 12 countries

Emirates, Air India, All Nippon Airways, Japan Airways and Lufthansa have already suspended flights to US destinations.
UAE's National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority announced on Wednesday that it would lift restrictions on entry for passengers from 12 countries and update entry procedures for three others on January 29.
According to an official tweet, the UAE will resume arrivals from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.
The country will also update entry procedures for those arriving from Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda.
All commercial arrivals and departures will be suspended
Emirates has suspended flights to nine US destinations from January 19.
The Federal Aviation Administration has warned that potential 5G interference could affect height readings.
When deployed next to runways, 5G signals could interfere with the key safety equipment that pilots rely on to take off and land in inclement weather
Flights to nine cities suspended until further notice from today due to operational concerns
On January 9, a flight to Hyderabad was instructed by air traffic control to reject take-off on departure and this was completed successfully.
Turkey lifts testing requirements for unvaccinated in certain areas
