UAE flights: Latest Covid vaccination, PCR test rules to travel to Abu Dhabi on visit visa

Vaccinated tourists must confirm that their shot is recognised by local authorities

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 23 Jan 2022, 5:16 PM

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) has released a comprehensive guide for Covid-vaccinated and -unvaccinated visitors to travel to the UAE Capital.

The authority stressed that a booster (third) dose for any Covid-19 vaccine is not a requirement for tourists to enter the Emirate.

The full list of rules mentioned in this report has been sourced from the DCT – Abu Dhabi website based on updates made on January 23, 2022.

Vaccinated tourists traveling to Abu Dhabi airport

1. Confirm that the UAE officially recognises your vaccine. Abu Dhabi accepts vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention Society (MOHAP).

2. Travellers must download the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA UAE Smart) app or visit the ica.gov.ae website to complete the 'Register Arrivals Form' 48 hours before travel date. All travellers will need to validate their vaccination (or exemption) 48 hours before travel via these platforms. They will be prompted to submit personal information, passport details, travel itinerary, address when in Abu Dhabi and a copy of their vaccine certificate. These will need to be approved before the traveller embarks on their journey. The average time for the Medical Committee to process applications is 48 hours.

3. Travellers must take a PCR test within 48 hours of their departure and fly only once a negative test result has been received.

4. Upon arrival at the Abu Dhabi International Airport, travellers will need to take another free PCR test (only children under 12 years and individuals with official exemptions are exempt). Results are delivered within 90 minutes. Travellers can depart the airport and wait in their accommodation for the results.

5. If the traveller comes from a Green List country, they will need to take another PCR test on day 6. If from a non-Green List country, they will need to take another PCR test on days 4 and 8. The day of arrival is day 1.

6. To enter public attractions in Abu Dhabi, visitors will need to present proof of their full (double) vaccination status via their home country’s official vaccination certificate or Covid response official mobile application along with a negative PCR test result, obtained within the last 14 days.

Unvaccinated tourists traveling to Abu Dhabi airport

1. Travellers must take a PCR test within 48 hours of their departure and fly only once a negative test result has been received.

2. They must download the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA UAE Smart) app or visit the ica.gov.ae website to complete the 'Register Arrivals Form' 48 hours before travel date. They will be prompted to submit personal information, passport details, travel itinerary and address when in Abu Dhabi. These details will need to be approved before the traveller embarks on their journey. The average time for the Medical Committee to process applications is 48 hours.

3. Upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport, travellers will need to take another free PCR test (only children under 12 years and individuals with official exemptions are exempt). The results should be received within 90 minutes.

4. If the unvaccinated traveller comes from a Green List country, they will need to take another PCR test on days 6 and 9. They will not be required to quarantine.

5. If the unvaccinated traveller comes from a non-Green List country, they will need to undergo quarantine measures. Once they receive the result from their arrival PCR test:

- Negative: They can make their way to their accommodation and quarantine for 10 days.

- Positive: They will be fitted with a wristband to wear during their 10-day quarantine period.

6. Travellers with both positive and negative results will need to take a second PCR test at a SEHA prime testing facility on day 9. If the traveller was previously positive and now shows a negative, they can remove their wristband.

7. Unvaccinated tourists will not have access to attractions, except for hotel accommodations, but not restaurants and facilities within hotels.

Travelling via Dubai or other Emirates

1. At the Dubai-Abu Dhabi road entry point, the DCT has assigned the far-right lane (Lane 1) as a dedicated tourist lane. It also has a designated guest service office and officials to address any challenges.

2. Vaccinated tourists must present proof of their full (double) vaccination status and present a negative PCR test result obtained within 14 days. They may also show a negative result issued within 48 hours in their home country.

3. Unvaccinated visitors can enter with a negative PCR test result obtained within 96 hours.

4. All passengers travelling to Abu Dhabi via the road will be scanned by an EDE mobile scanning device at the entry point of the emirate. Anyone with potential Covid-19 symptoms will be sent for a free rapid antigen test, with results delivered within 20 minutes. If the test is positive, travellers can continue into Abu Dhabi but must isolate either at a quarantine hotel or their accommodations, if visiting friends or family.

5. There will be no further testing or quarantine measures in Abu Dhabi for vaccinated tourists.

6. If an unvaccinated traveller originally comes from a Green List country and through Dubai or the other emirates, they will not be required to quarantine once they arrive in Abu Dhabi. If the unvaccinated traveller originally comes from a non-Green List country and through Dubai or the other emirates, they will be required to quarantine for 10 days once they arrive in Abu Dhabi. If they spent some time in Dubai, or other emirates, ahead of Abu Dhabi, these days can counted towards the 10-day quarantine period.