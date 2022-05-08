Watch: Leopard enters village in India; officers leading rescue team injured in attack

Victory in Monday's election would cap a decades-long effort to rehabilitate his family's legacy
Asia
A shocking video has emerged from India where a leopard can be seen trying to escape and attack forest officials and policemen. The video shared on Twitter by a senior police officer has gone viral on the internet.
A cop and two forest department officials were injured during the rescue operation to catch the scared leopard in the Behrampur village of Haryana's Panipat. The team received a message from villagers who had spotted the leopard on Saturday.
The video shows the big cat trying to claw the forest officials and policemen trying to capture it. The leopard was later successfully tranquilised.
Panipat superintendent of police shared the video on social media saluting the bravery and courage of those involved in the operation.
"Tough day at work for people from police and forest dept. A couple of them suffered injuries. Salute to their bravery and courage. In the end, everyone is safe. Including the leopard," Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said on Twitter.
Asia1 day ago
