Watch: 'Rare' tornado tears through India's Assam, damages huts

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert, warning residents of isolated heavy rains

By Web Desk Published: Sat 7 May 2022, 11:18 PM

A low-intensity tornado hit Assam’s Barpeta district on Saturday, tearing through huts and paddy fields.

The tornado dissipated within minutes, according to local media reports. Though seven huts were reportedly damaged, no deaths or injuries were reported, Barpeta deputy commissioner Tej Prasad Bhushal told the Hindustan Times.

Videos of the tornado went viral on social media, with residents calling the event a 'rare phenomenon'.

The tornado was believed to have started at a riverbank. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand and Odisha, warning residents of isolated heavy rains.

