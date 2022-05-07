Watch: 'Rare' tornado tears through India's Assam, damages huts

Bus and train networks ground to a halt while offices and factories were empty
A low-intensity tornado hit Assam’s Barpeta district on Saturday, tearing through huts and paddy fields.
The tornado dissipated within minutes, according to local media reports. Though seven huts were reportedly damaged, no deaths or injuries were reported, Barpeta deputy commissioner Tej Prasad Bhushal told the Hindustan Times.
Videos of the tornado went viral on social media, with residents calling the event a 'rare phenomenon'.
The tornado was believed to have started at a riverbank. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand and Odisha, warning residents of isolated heavy rains.
