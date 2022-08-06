Watch: Indian PM Modi casts vote in Vice Presidential election

He was seen greeting people with folded hands on his way out

By Web Desk Published: Sat 6 Aug 2022, 9:17 AM Last updated: Sat 6 Aug 2022, 10:07 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen casting his vote in the Indian Parliament today.

He was seen walking up to ballot, casting his vote, and then folding his hands in a gesture of respect.

Modi was also seen greeting mediapersons and others present at the Parliament with a slight nod and folded hands. He then walked out of the place.

Voting for the Vice President of India will be held today, as the tenure of the incumbent 2017-nominated VP, M Venkaiah Naidu, comes to an end on August 10.

National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) vice-presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar and Opposition nominee Margaret Alva are the two contenders for election to the Office of the Vice President.

On July 18, Dhankhar filed his nomination papers before the Returning Officer and Secretary General, of the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Alva filed her nomination for the vice presidential election on July 19. Opposition parties on July 17 had decided to field the former Rajasthan Governor as their joint candidate for the vice presidential election.

The position of Vice President-- the second-highest constitutional post in the country-- is elected via an electoral college consisting of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from ANI)

