Indian expats in UAE celebrate as first tribal President Droupadi Murmu takes oath

64-year-old politician is the youngest and the second woman to occupy the esteemed position

India's President elect Droupadi Murmu (R) taking the oath during her swearing-in ceremony in the central hall of the parliament in New Delhi. Photo: AFP

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 6:20 PM

UAE-based Indian expat association celebrated the historic occasion of Droupadi Murmu becoming India’s first President from a tribal community.

Members of the Indian People’s Forum (IPF) UAE held a celebratory meeting and cut a cake at its Ajman office while another event has been planned by the Abu Dhabi Chapter in the capital on Tuesday.

On Monday morning, Murmu took oath to head India’s highest constitutional post. She replaced Ram Nath Kovind, whose term ended on July 24. Murmu, the 64-year-old politician, is the first President to be born in independent India. She is also the youngest and only the second woman to occupy the esteemed position.

Jitendra Vaidya, president, IPF UAE, said that a tribal woman from a remote area of Odisha state reaching the highest position reflects accelerated social development in India.

“It is a moment of joy and celebration as an incredibly capable woman becomes the President of India. Rising from a humble background to reaching the highest level is truly exceptional. On this occasion, IPF UAE congratulates every Indian,” Vaidya underlined.

IPF UAE vice-president Rakesh Kumar said that at the meeting all the office bearers from seven emirates discussed the early life and achievements of the new president and how she will be a beacon of hope for the poor and the marginalised.

In the presidential election held last week, Murmu, candidate of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance, registered a comfortable win over the opposition’s veteran politician Yashwant Sinha.

Ranjith Kodoth, general secretary, IPF UAE, pointed out: “Positions today are no longer an entitlement or enticement but are achieved by people through hard work.”

Recently, IPF members were instrumental in successfully hosting the biggest-ever yoga event in Abu Dhabi. For his key role in the International Day of Yoga event, Vaidya got a special mention in the address made by Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir.

“The association remains committed to the welfare and well-being of the Indian expat community,” Vaidya added.