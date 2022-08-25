UAE

Video: Police arrest suspended BJP leader over remarks hurting religious sentiments

A video shows him being apprehended outside his home in Hyderabad

By Web Desk

Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 2:47 PM

BJP leader Thakur Raja Singh was arrested on Thursday over remarks that hurt religious sentiments.

Earlier this week, the lawmaker was suspended from the party over derogatory comments on the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

A video shared by ANI reportedly shows Singh being arrested by the police and taken into a vehicle which was surrounded by jostling crowds.

More to follow.


