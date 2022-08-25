Video: Police arrest suspended BJP leader over remarks hurting religious sentiments

A video shows him being apprehended outside his home in Hyderabad

By Web Desk Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 2:47 PM

BJP leader Thakur Raja Singh was arrested on Thursday over remarks that hurt religious sentiments.

Earlier this week, the lawmaker was suspended from the party over derogatory comments on the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

A video shared by ANI reportedly shows Singh being arrested by the police and taken into a vehicle which was surrounded by jostling crowds.

#WATCH | Telangana police arrests suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh from his residence in Hyderabad for his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad.



Massive protests had taken place on August 23, against the leader for his alleged statement. pic.twitter.com/PzwxHWHcY8 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022

