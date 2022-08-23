India: BJP suspends lawmaker T Raja Singh for hurting religious sentiments

The party says he "expressed views contrary to [its] position"

By Agencies Published: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 3:30 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 3:58 PM

The central disciplinary committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has suspended its Telangana leader T Raja Singh over his comments on the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

This comes after police detained him earlier today for his alleged derogatory remarks.

"He has been charged with promoting enmity in the name of religion," Joel Davis, a senior police official in Hyderabad city, told Reuters.

"We have detained him and we will arrest him. This [is] about the recent video that he posted."

The BJP said that his remarks were against the party's line.

The suspension letter issued to Raja said that he had "expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters."

The suspension letter written by the head of the disciplinary committee Om Pathak said: "I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect."

The lawmaker was also instructed to "show cause within 10 days" as to why he should not be expelled from the party.

Raja released a 10-minute video making derogatory statements, which led to a huge furore demanding action against him. Singh could not be reached for comment.

Hundreds of Muslims protested against Singh on Monday evening after the video appeared on social media, footage from media showed.

ALSO READ: