UAE condemns insulting statements on the Prophet in India

BJP suspends spokesperson over her anti-minority remark

By WAM Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 6:24 PM Last updated: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 7:12 PM

The United Arab Emirates has condemned statements by the spokesperson for the Indian Bharatiya Janata Party, expressing its denunciation and rejection of insults of the Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE's firm rejection of all practices and behaviors that contradict moral and human values ​​and principles.

The Ministry underscored the need to respect religious symbols and not violate them, as well as confront hate speech and violence. The Ministry also noted the importance of strengthening the shared international responsibility to spread the values ​​of tolerance and human coexistence while preventing any practices that would inflame the sentiment of followers of different religions.

