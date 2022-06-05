India: BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal over inflammatory remarks against minorities

The ruling party in a statement says it respects all religions and strongly denounces religious insults

Nupur Sharma. Photo: Twitter

By ANI Published: Sun 5 Jun 2022, 4:37 PM Last updated: Sun 5 Jun 2022, 4:57 PM

In an apparent response to the ongoing controversy over party spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal’s alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities, India's ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Sunday suspended Sharma and Jindal from the primary membership of the party till further notice.

Earlier in the day, BJP said in a statement issued by its general secretary Arun Singh, “The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion. The Bharatiya Janata Party is also against any ideology which insults or demeans any section or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy.”

BJP stated that it “respects all religions” and is “strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion”.

“During the thousands of years of the history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions,” the brief statement said.

“India’s Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practice any religion of his/her choice and to honour and respect every religion. As India celebrates 75th year of its independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India’s unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development,” it said.

However, the official statement made no direct mention of any incident or comment made by Sharma during the debate.

Legal cases registered

Earlier, a case was registered against Nupur Sharma for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)during a television news debate on an English channel on the Gyanvapi issue.

The FIR in the case was registered on May 31 at the Kondhwa police station in Pune-based on a complaint filed by a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader.

Two cases were previously filed against Sharma under the same set of legal provisions. She was booked under sections 295A, 153A and 505B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Mumbai after a complaint by Raza Academy, a Sunni Barelvi organization of Indian Sunni Muslims, for her alleged “remarks on the Holy Prophet (PBUH)on a national channel”.

The case was also filed against Sharma under sections 153(A), 504, 505(2), and 506 of the IPC in Cybercrime Police Station in Hyderabad on a complaint by a police official. The complaint alleged that Sharma had used “abusive, false and hurtful words against the Prophet (PBUH) and religion of Islam and hurt the feelings of Muslims” and sought immediate action.

Following the comments made by Sharma and Jindal, several Twitter users of the Gulf countries voiced for boycotting products made in India. Some Twitter users wrote, “Such leaders should be sent to jail immediately, otherwise we will come out on the streets to get them arrested.”

“After call for Boycotting Indian Products, BJP Delhi distances itself from statements made by their spokesperson on television and tweet by BJP member Naveen Kumar Jindal,” wrote another user.