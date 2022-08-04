UAE-India travel: Flights from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi diverted due to bad weather in Kerala

Red alert issued in south Indian state by Met Department

ANI

By ANI Published: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 7:37 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 7:46 PM

Five flights from the Middle East bound for the Kozhikode International Airport has been diverted to Kochi airport due to bad weather.

The diverted flights include Air Arabia from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, Air India Express from Abu Dhabi, Gulf Air from Bahrain and Qatar Airways from Doha.

Of these four flights (except Qatar Airways) returned to Kozhikode airport as the weather condition in Kozhikode became favourable.

A red alert was declared in 8 districts of Kerala on Thursday by the India Meteorological Department as heavy rain continued to lash the state.

Some districts were put under red alert, indicating heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours.

ALSO READ:

An Orange alert (very heavy rains of 6 cm to 20 cm) has been declared in the remaining districts except for Thiruvananthapuram where a Yellow alert is in place. A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

The Met Department has predicted widespread rains in Kerala from August 4 to 8 and it has warned that the state can expect isolated extremely heavy rainfall in some regions.