Kerala floods: Indian state on red alert; UAE issues travel advisory

So far, the rains have claimed the lives of six people

Published: Tue 2 Aug 2022, 3:14 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Aug 2022, 10:33 PM

The UAE Embassy in New Delhi has warned Emiratis to exercise caution while travelling to Kerala, as incessant rains continue to lash the South Indian state.

The Embassy shared on social media, “The @UAEembassyIndia calls on UAE citizens to exercise caution due to heavy rain and possibility of landslides in various areas across Kerala, from today August 2. The inclement weather is expected to last for five days.”

It added, “The @UAEembassyIndia emphasises on the need to follow the safety instructions issued by the Indian authorities, and to contact the embassy in emergency cases on 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and to register in #Twajudi service.”

So far, the floods have claimed the lives of six people in Kerala. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert in ten districts of the southern state for Tuesday. IMD also issued a red alert in the same ten districts for August 3 as well.

The red alert is issued in all the districts of Kerala barring Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod, where Orange alerts have been issued for August 2 and 3, according to an IMD district rainfall forecast issued for Kerala at 10 am on Tuesday.

The department also warned of widespread and isolated heavy and very heavy rainfall in the state till August 5.

According to Kerala media reports, relief camps have been set up in various states and several tourist spots in the high range areas of Idukki have been closed down.

