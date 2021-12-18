UAE

Ten killed in Malaysian highway accident

Seventeen crash victims included eight children

By ANI

Published: Sat 18 Dec 2021, 9:26 AM

Last updated: Sat 18 Dec 2021, 9:29 AM

Ten people, including eight children, were killed in a highway accident in Selangor state of Malaysia late on Friday, authorities said.

The accident involved three cars and a trailer lorry, said Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Director Norazam Khamis in a statement, adding that the department received a distress call at 11:42pm (1542 GMT).

“The accident involved 17 victims, 10 of whom were confirmed dead. The dead were a man and a woman, while the other eight victims were children, comprising five boys and three girls,” he said.

The rescue team had to use a crane to lift the trailer off the car it crushed to take out the victims.


