9 killed in private jet crash in Dominican Republic

By AFP Published: Thu 16 Dec 2021, 6:49 AM

Nine people died Wednesday when a plane crashed at the Las Americas airport in the Dominican Republic capital Santo Domingo, the aircraft's owner Helidosa said in a statement.

Helidosa "regrets the tragic accident on one of its planes at Las Americas airport... in which tragically all of the crew and passengers died," the company said in a statement.