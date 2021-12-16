UAE

9 killed in private jet crash in Dominican Republic

'Helidosa regrets the tragic accident on one of its planes'

By AFP

Published: Thu 16 Dec 2021, 6:49 AM

Nine people died Wednesday when a plane crashed at the Las Americas airport in the Dominican Republic capital Santo Domingo, the aircraft's owner Helidosa said in a statement.

Helidosa "regrets the tragic accident on one of its planes at Las Americas airport... in which tragically all of the crew and passengers died," the company said in a statement.


