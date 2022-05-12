Sri Lanka court bans ex-PM, allies from leaving country

Police have also been asked to investigate Monday's mob attacks on peaceful protesters

By AFP Published: Thu 12 May 2022, 12:39 PM

A Sri Lankan court on Thursday banned former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, his politician son Namal and 15 allies from leaving the country over acts of violence against anti-government demonstrators.

The magistrate in the capital Colombo also asked police to investigate Monday’s mob attacks on peaceful protesters, which led to retaliatory violence that claimed nine lives and caused widespread destruction.

