Philippines: At least 75 people killed in wake of Typhoon Rai

10 missing, 13 injured as storm batters country

By AFP Published: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 7:05 AM

At least 75 people have been reported killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, official tallies showed Sunday, as efforts to deliver water and food to devastated islands ramp up.

More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai ravaged the southern and central regions of the archipelago, knocking out communications and electricity in many areas, ripping off roofs and toppling concrete power poles.

Arthur Yap, governor of the popular tourist destination Bohol, said on his official Facebook page that mayors on the devastated island had reported 49 deaths in their towns.

That takes the overall number of reported deaths to 75, according to the latest official figures.

Yap said 10 people were still missing on the island and 13 were injured from the storm after it smashed into the country Thursday as a super typhoon packing wind speeds of 195 kilometres per hour.

“Communications are still down. Only 21 mayors out of 48 have reached out to us,” Yap said, raising fears the death toll could rise in the flood-hit province.