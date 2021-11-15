Philippine President Duterte to run for senator

He filed his certificate of candidacy on Monday

It’s official: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is running for senator in the country’s 2022 elections.

The President’s lawyer filed his certificate of candidacy on Monday, the last day of filing for electoral aspirants’ withdrawal and substitutions.

Duterte is running under the Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS) party, replacing senatorial candidate Liezl Visorde.

The PDDS is the same party backing the presidential bid of Duterte-aide-turned-senator Bong Go.

Duterte’s move confirms earlier statements that the president would not be be competing with his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, in the vice-presidential race.

The President's 43-year-old daughter had been expected to run to succeed him as president due to her popularity and clear lead in all opinion polls this year on preferred candidates.

However, she signed on to run for the vice president's post instead.

It was not yet clear whom Duterte-Carpio will run with, but presidential aspirant and son of late strongman Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has said he wants her to be his running mate.