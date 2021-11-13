Philippines: Sara Duterte to run for vice-president

Investigators from the Mumbai Police's Cyber Cell arrested a software engineer after his tweet went viral.
Asia2 days ago
The daughter of Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte filed her candidacy for the vice presidency, her spokesperson said on Saturday, ending months of speculation about her 2022 election plans.
Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, entered the vice presidential race by way of substitution after her political party’s original candidate withdrew, her spokesperson, Mayor Christina Garcia- Frasco said in a statement.
Shortly after her candidacy papers were filed by a representative, the political party of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator who has registered to run for president, adopted Duterte-Carpio as its vice presidential choice.
Garcia-Frasco said Duterte-Carpio would be releasing a statement shortly.
Duterte-Carpio’s decision to seek the country’s No. 2 job came as a surprise as she has led opinion polls throughout this year as the preferred presidential candidate.
“It was a surprise,” Antonio La Vina, professor of law and politics at the Ateneo de Manila University told Reuters. “Next surprise is VP for whom.”
ALSO READ:
In the Philippines, president is elected separately from the vice-president.
Duterte-Carpio’s 76-year-old father is barred by the Constitution from seeking a second six-year term. He said last month he was retiring from politics.
The Southeast Asian nation of 110 million people holds elections in May 2022 for positions from president down to governors, mayors and local officials.
Apart from Marcos, other presidential aspirants in next year’s polls include former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, vice president Leni Robredo, Manila mayor Francisco Domagoso, senator Panfilo Lacson, and Duterte’s former police chief Ronald dela Rosa.
Investigators from the Mumbai Police's Cyber Cell arrested a software engineer after his tweet went viral.
Asia2 days ago
"I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am alright," she said in a video posted on Instagram.
Asia2 days ago
'I started Nykaa at 50 with no experience'
Asia3 days ago
Floods and mudslides follow more than a week of heavy rain
Asia3 days ago
Road closure causes traffic congestion in Sharjah.
Asia3 days ago
Vice Admiral Kumar is presently serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.
Asia3 days ago
'We do not believe that there is any possibility of avian influenza being transmitted to humans'
Asia3 days ago
The Indian batting great ranked above the likes of Hollywood stars Dwayne Johnson and Leonardo Di Caprio
Asia3 days ago