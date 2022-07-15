Pakistan: PM Sharif appoints Ambassador-at-Large on investments

He was sentenced to 4 months in jail and fined Rs2,000 in a contempt case
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has recently appointed Zeeshaan Shah, a London-based realtor and venture capitalist, as Ambassador-at-Large on investments to the South Asian nation with immediate effect.
Shah has been chosen for the honorary role following his group companies’ investment transactions of more than $1.3 billion globally in leading institutional and family offices across the Far East, the Middle East, the UK and the US.
Shah said his immediate task would be to travel to the US to meet with investors in New York, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago.
He said he was thankful to PM Sharif for showing confidence in him and would try to live up to his expectations to represent Pakistan on a global stage.
