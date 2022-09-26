Pakistan: Military helicopter crash kills six soldiers

The army said on Monday that the chopper went down during a 'flying mission' near Harnai in Balochistan

By Reuters Published: Mon 26 Sep 2022, 10:27 AM

A Pakistani military helicopter crashed in the southwest area of the country late on Sunday killing all six soldiers on board, including two officers, the military said on Monday.

The helicopter crashed during a "flying mission" near Harnai in the province of Balochistan, the military's public relations wing said in a statement. No reason for the crash was given.

This comes a month after a similar helicopter accident in the same province.

More to follow.