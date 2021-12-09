UAE

Pakistan military chiefs condole death of Indian CDS Bipin Rawat in chopper crash

The army helicopter accident claimed the lives of the defence chief, his wife and 11 others.

Reuters file
By Web Desk

Published: Thu 9 Dec 2021, 11:28 AM

Last updated: Thu 9 Dec 2021, 11:29 AM

Top Pakistani defence officials have expressed condolences on the tragic death of India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

“General Nadeem Raza, CJCSC & General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS express condolences on the tragic death of #CDS General #Bipin Rawat, his wife and loss of precious lives in a helicopter crash in India,” said the DG ISPR on Twitter. The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general shared the joint condolence message on his official Twitter handle.

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Chief of the Naval Staff, Pakistan Navy Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi also expressed their condolences on the tragic death.


