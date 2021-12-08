India: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat dies in helicopter crash

Authorities have also prohibited all mobile internet, data services, bulk SMS of all providers in the area
Asia2 days ago
The Indian Air Force on Wednesday confirmed that Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash in Coonor near Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri hill district.
According to an official tweet from the Air Force, the general's wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident.
Brigadier LS Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/NK Vivek Kumar, L/NK B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal were among the 14 onboard the aircraft.
ALSO READ:
The IAF has ordered an inquiry into the accident.
While an investigation has been ordered, the government is likely to make a statement in Parliament on Thursday on the crash of the IAF's Mi-17V5 helicopter. The aircraft was on its way from Sulur IAF base in Coimbatore to Defence Staff College in Wellington.
Earlier, Defence minister Rajanath Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the crash, according to sources.
Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari has also rushed to the crash site, according to sources.
Bodies recovered from the site of the chopper crash were taken to Military Hospital, Wellington.
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has expressed shock at the incident and said he has instructed the local administration to provide all the help needed in rescue operations. He is also slated to reach the site of the crash.
Authorities have also prohibited all mobile internet, data services, bulk SMS of all providers in the area
Asia2 days ago
Kabul's women’s rights activists say they would fight for right to education, employment and participation in political and social life
Asia2 days ago
Khan announced to honour Malik Adnan and award him the Tamgha i Shujaat
Asia2 days ago
124 suspects, including 13 key suspects arrested in the gruesome murder case
Asia3 days ago
Army regrets killing of civilians, assures appropriate action
Asia3 days ago
The quake is expected to trigger aftershocks without causing damage
Asia3 days ago
The death toll climbed to 13
Asia3 days ago
Two other people were reported missing and eight were trapped in debris
Asia3 days ago