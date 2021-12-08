Kabul's women’s rights activists say they would fight for right to education, employment and participation in political and social life
Asia2 days ago
An Army helicopter carrying senior defence officials, including Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, crashed at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Monday, news agency PTI reported quoting official sources.
Details of the injured and of any possible casualties are awaited.
Sources said that at least three injured people from the crash have been taken to a nearby hospital, but their identities are not confirmed yet. There were around 14 people on board, Indian Express reported.
According to sources, Rawat’s staff and some family members were also on board in a Mi-series helicopter.
Rescue operations are currently underway.
Confirming the incident on Twitter, the Indian Air Force said that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.
Rawat is the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff appointed on January 1, 2019.
He had served as the Chief of the Army for three years before taking over as the CDS.
This is a developing story.
