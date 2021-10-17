Pakistan: House fire in Multan kills seven family members

The pink and green jumpsuits, made famous by the hit Netflix show, is jumpstarting an industry hit hard by the pandemic
Police were investigating after a fire overnight in eastern Pakistan killed seven family members, a rescue official said Sunday.
The fire ignited at a house in the Ali Pur area of Muzaffar Garh district in Punjab province, said rescue service chief Dr Hussain Mian.
He said firefighters retrieved the charred bodies of a 65-year-old man, two women ages 35 and 19, three boys ages 3, 10 and 12 and a 2-month-old infant.
Mian said the bodies have been sent for autopsy and forensic examination.
Police said the cause of the fire was being investigated and investigators want to know why none of the family members woke up when the fire erupted.
