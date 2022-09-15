Pakistan: Grenade blast injures three policemen

UN urges international community to send more help
At least three policemen were injured in a hand grenade blast that occurred near Bilitang police station of Kohat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, media reports citing police officials said.
Unidentified people attacked the police station with a hand grenade device, as per Pakistan's local media outlet The Nation. In the explosion, three personnel working in the police station received serious injuries. The injured were taken to 'District Hospital' for medical treatment, reported The Nation adding that no arrest was made so far.
Earlier, at least five people, including a peace committee member, two police officials, and his security guards, were killed in a blast in Swat's Bara Bandai area on Tuesday. According to ARY News, a roadside bomb attack targeted a vehicle of the peace committee member.
Security forces reached the area soon after the incident was reported, and the chief minister also directed authorities to tighten security in the provincial capital after the blast was reported. In a statement, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan summoned a report from concerned authorities, ARY News reported. The investigation is underway.
