Pakistan: Death toll rises to eight in Swat bombing

His offer of talks comes after PTI once again threatened to dissolve assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces
Eight people have been killed in a roadside bombing that targeted an anti-Taliban village elder's vehicle in northwestern Pakistan, police said.
Saeed Khan, a senior police official in Swat, said the slain head of a village peace committee, Idrees Khan, was travelling in the area when the roadside bomb hit his vehicle. He said that initial reports suggested the bombing killed five but later they concluded eight people had died, including two policemen.
In a statement, Mohammad Khurasani, the spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban militant group — known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — claimed responsibility. He said that the slain head of the peace committee had been supporting security forces for the past several years.
The Pakistani Taliban have been holding peace talks since May in Kabul, Afghanistan. But isolated militant attacks and security raids on militant hideouts have continued, raising fears these talks could break in the coming months, if not weeks.
A formal cease-fire between Pakistan and the TTP is still in place.
ALSO READ:
The talks in Kabul are hosted by the Afghan Taliban, a separate group allied with the Pakistani Taliban. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan a year ago. That takeover has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban, whose fighters and leaders, officials say, have been hiding in Afghanistan.
Islamabad has demanded that the new Taliban rulers in Afghanistan prevent militant groups, including TTP, from using Afghan territory for attacks inside Pakistan. Before the Taliban takeover next door, Islamabad and Kabul had often traded blame and accused each other of sheltering militants.
His offer of talks comes after PTI once again threatened to dissolve assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces
They dashed together down a mountain with white beards and Santa hats flapping in the breeze at the Sunday River ski resort in Maine
For the UK PM, who took office amid economic crisis and after months of political upheaval, Biden might offer a blueprint for political rehabilitation
Splashdown in the Pacific off the Mexican island of Guadalupe is scheduled for 1739 GMT (9.39pm local time)
The American basketball player was released from a Russian prison in exchange for Viktor Bout who was sentenced to 25 years behind bars in the US
Videos on social media showed a huge fire, with people fleeing the burning building into a parking lot
Maezawa's mission aboard the 'Starship' vehicle is scheduled to take eight days from launch to return to earth, including three days circling the moon
Francis briefly breaks down during traditional ceremony in Rome