Pakistan floods: Water-borne diseases kill 9 people

Experts hope the forests could offer these big cats space to thrive after their extinction 70 years ago
On Monday, at least nine people died of infectious and water-borne diseases that have attacked tens of thousands of people in flood-hit Pakistan, government data showed, taking the toll from such causes to 318.
The death toll from the deluge itself has touched 1,559 — including 551 children and 318 women — excluding the disease deaths, the country's disaster management agency said.
As floodwaters have started to recede — which officials say may take two to six months in different areas — the flooded regions have been attacked by diseases including malaria, dengue fever, diarrhoea and skin problems, mainly in the southern Sindh province.
In a report issued on Tuesday, the provincial government said that nine people died of gastroenteritis, acute diarrhoea and suspected malaria on Monday. It has reported a total of 318 deaths from diseases since July 1.
The report said over 72,000 patients were treated on Monday at makeshift or mobile hospitals set up in flood-hit regions.
Over 2.7 million people have been treated at these facilities since July 1, the report said.
Record monsoon rains and glacial melt in northern Pakistan triggered the flooding that has impacted nearly 33 million people in the South Asian nation of 220 million, sweeping away homes, crops, bridges, roads and livestock, in damages estimated at $30 billion.
Hundreds of thousands of people who have been displaced are living in the open, exposing them to the diseases spread in the stagnant waters. They are in dire need of food, shelter, clean drinking water, toilets and medicines, authorities have said.
UNICEF has termed the situation of the families "beyond bleak".
It says that an estimated 16 million children have been impacted, with at least 3.4 million girls and boys remain in need of immediate, lifesaving support.
The country received 15.4 inches of rain, or about 190 per cent more than the 30-year average through July and August, a monsoon spell that started early and stretched beyond the usual timeline. Rainfall in the southern province of Sindh shot up to 466 per cent of the average.
ALSO READ:
Experts hope the forests could offer these big cats space to thrive after their extinction 70 years ago
Country's anti-graft body, National Accountability Bureau, alleged that the leader misused his authority during his tenure as Punjab's chief minister
Some people are optimistic that once the Kuno National Park becomes famous for its new entrants, increased tourist footfall will create jobs
Early morning accident was in Sandu county, which is southeast of the city of Guiyang, the capital of country's Guizhou province
The country's metorological agency predicts as much as 50 centimetres of rainfall by midday Monday, warning of flooding and landslides
At least 70 people have been killed and 13 went missing across the country in flash floods and landslides this year, according to official data
Beijing has committed to peaking its carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060
The state's Minister for School Education Harjot Singh Bains asked the pupils to stay calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared