Pakistan: Doctor couple go viral for saving drowning boy's life

They were travelling in open jeeps when they saw that people gathered around the lake were screaming

Screengrab from video

Published: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 3:14 PM

A doctor couple went viral online for saving the life of a drowning boy in Pakistan.

Israr Ahmad Chaudhary, who hails from Multan, said to media outlet Dawn that he was travelling with his wife near Naltar Lake in Gilgit-Baltistan.

They were travelling in open jeeps when they saw that people had gathered around the lake and were screaming. He then noticed the boy, Tariq Mir, laying on the ground.

Mir had just been rescued from the lake, but had no heartbeat and could not breathe as his lungs were filled with water.

The couple immediately helped by giving the boy life-saving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). After a short while, the boy was brought back to life and regained consciousness.

They were lauded on social media, with viewers calling their efforts 'heroic'.

