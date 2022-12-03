Pakistan: 4.5 magnitude quake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the province due to the earthquake

File photo

By APP Published: Sat 3 Dec 2022, 1:00 PM

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted several cities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including Peshawar, in the wee hours of Saturday.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the province due to the earthquake, a private news channel reported.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the earthquake was located in a northeastern mountainous region in]]of Afghanistan, at a depth of 94km.

