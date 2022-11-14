India: 4.1 magnitude quake hits Punjab's Amritsar

A coalition of journalist organisations in the country issued a statement demanding that his office withdraw this restriction
An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude was felt across Punjab's Amritsar on Sunday night, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The tremors were felt at around 3.42am local time.
The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said, in a tweet:
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab."
Earlier on Saturday evening, an earthquake rocked Delhi-NCR. The tremors were felt at around 8pm.
The National Center for Seismology (NCS) had earlier reported an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 that occurred in Nepal, at around 7.57pm on Saturday.
"The depth of the earthquake was 10km below the ground," it had said.
