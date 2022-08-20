India: Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hits Lucknow

Advocates pushed Biden to hold event after violence against people of colour spikes
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hit the north-northeast of Lucknow in the early hours of Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
The earthquake occurred at 1.12am on Saturday. The depth of the earthquake was 82km below the ground.
“Earthquake of magnitude:5.2 occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 IST, Lat: 28.07 and Long: 81.25, Depth: 82Km, Location: 139 km NNE of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh,” tweeted the centre.
Further details are awaited.
Earlier on Friday, mild tremors were felt in the Pithoragarh area of Uttarakhand which was hit by an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale. The earthquake occurred at 12.55pm.
Another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit South-Southwest of Jammu and Kashmir’s Hanley village, the NCS said.
