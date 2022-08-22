India: Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Rajasthan

Breakaway Ukrainian separatist regions blame Kyiv authorities for blast
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit the northwest of Bikaner in Rajasthan in the early hours of Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.
The earthquake occurred at 2.01am on Monday. The depth of the earthquake was 10km below the ground.
“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 22-08-2022, 02:01:49 IST, Lat: 29.38 and Long: 71.45, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 236 km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan,” tweeted NCS.
Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hit the north-northeast of Lucknow.
The earthquake occurred at 1.12 am on Saturday. The depth of the earthquake was 82 km below the ground.
