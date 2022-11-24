Indonesia quake: 6-year-old boy rescued from rubble two days later

Chinese-style modernisation is the modernisation of harmony between man and nature, and the modernisation of taking the road of peaceful development
A six-year-old boy has been pulled from the rubble of a deadly Indonesia earthquake after spending two days trapped under debris without food or water, in a "miracle" rescue.
The dramatic rescue — captured on camera on Wednesday evening — revived hopes that survivors could still be pulled alive from the wreckage, days after the strong tremor that hit the West Java town of Cianjur on Monday, killing at least 271 people.
"Once we realised Azka was alive, everybody broke into tears, including me," 28-year-old local volunteer Jeksen Kolibu told AFP on Thursday.
"It was very moving, it felt like a miracle."
A video showed rescue workers pulling the boy free from a destroyed home in Cianjur's worst-hit district of Cugenang, wearing the blue shirt and trousers he had on when he was trapped.
ALSO READ:
The man who pulled him out of a hole cut in the debris clasped him in both arms, as another rescue worker in an orange hard hat ran after them to hold the boy's hand, footage released by the administration of West Java's Bogor district showed.
Azka — whose last name remains unknown — was then shown calmly sipping a drink, held by a soldier as another emergency worker stroked his hair.
His mother died in the earthquake and her body was found hours before Azka's rescue, a volunteer told AFP on Thursday.
The boy was then found next to his dead grandmother, Kolibu said.
He was only saved by a wall holding up another collapsed wall, preventing it from falling on him, local media reported.
"He was found on the left side of the house, on a bed. He was protected by a pillow and there was a 10cm gap between him and the concrete slab," said Kolibu.
"Such a narrow space, it was dark, hot and there was not enough hole for air."
"We didn't expect him to still be alive after 48 hours; if we knew, we would have tried harder the night before," he said.
"For all the years since I became a volunteer, I've never seen anything like this. How can you not cry?"
The young boy appeared dazed and traumatised from the two-day ordeal.
"Azka did not make a sound, he did not cry for help or whimper at all," said Kolibu.
"Even when he was pulled out of the rubble he was still conscious and didn't say anything. He looked so confused."
Many of those killed in the quake were children at school or in their homes when it struck, officials said.
Authorities warned that time was running out for about 40 people still missing, as rescue workers were delayed by hammering rain and potentially-deadly aftershocks.
The search continued for those still unaccounted for, including a seven-year-old girl.
Chinese-style modernisation is the modernisation of harmony between man and nature, and the modernisation of taking the road of peaceful development
The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have overlapping claims to parts of the island, and the waters surrounding it
The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation in order to provide meaningful opportunities for young people
Nine women were among those punished in northeastern province of Takhar on November 11 on order of provincial courts: Apex court spokesperson
Delhi-based Ayushi Yadav's body was found in a red trolley bag on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura
The auto driver and the passenger sustained burn injuries and have been admitted to the hospital
377 have been injured so far, with 31 people still missing as the number of people displaced from their homes passes 7,000
Yuji Naka is accused of buying shares in another game company, Aiming, when he knew they were going to release a new title jointly developed with Square Enix