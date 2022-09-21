Monkeypox: Hong Kong to begin vaccinations on October 5

The government estimates about 120,000 people receiving the vaccine

By Reuters Published: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 2:07 PM

Hong Kong will launch a monkeypox vaccination programme for "high-risk groups" from October 5, following the discovery of an imported case of monkeypox this month, the city's Department of Health said on Wednesday.

These "high-risk groups" include healthcare workers, laboratory personnel and various other categories, it said. The government estimates about 120,000 people receiving the vaccine.

