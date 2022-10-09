Look: India's FM Nirmala Sitharaman buys vegetables at local market in Chennai

Guterres raises fears of cholera, malaria and dengue fever claiming 'far more lives than the floods'
Local residents and street vendors of Chennai's Mylapore market were in for a big surprise on Saturday evening, when India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman dropped by for a visit.
An official tweet from her office revealed that Sitharaman had made a stop at the market during her day-long visit to Chennai.
She was seen interacting with vendors and local residents, and even picked out and bought some fresh vegetables.
Earlier in the day, the Minister inaugurated the Ananda Karuna Vidhyalayam: a multi-disciplinary centre for children with special needs that will cater to those with learning difficulties like autism and dyslexia.
According to PTI, it will also provide for families who cannot afford specialised care.
ALSO READ:
Guterres raises fears of cholera, malaria and dengue fever claiming 'far more lives than the floods'
The veteran politician has been under treatment since August 22
The first Williamson diamond was presented to late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift in 1947
The boxing legend and his wife accused of owing more than $37 million in unpaid dues
The American strike group already participated in trilateral defence exercises with warships from Japan and Seoul this week
PM Prayut has ordered a rapid probe into the attack, which comes less than three years after a soldier gunned down 29 people in a 17-hour rampage
The United States will soon redeploy the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan to waters east of South Korea for a second visit
Country’s poverty rate is expected to rise between 2.5 and 4 percentage points as a direct consequence of the deluges