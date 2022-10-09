Look: India's FM Nirmala Sitharaman buys vegetables at local market in Chennai

She was seen interacting with vendors and local residents during her day-long visit to the state

Local residents and street vendors of Chennai's Mylapore market were in for a big surprise on Saturday evening, when India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman dropped by for a visit.

An official tweet from her office revealed that Sitharaman had made a stop at the market during her day-long visit to Chennai.

She was seen interacting with vendors and local residents, and even picked out and bought some fresh vegetables.

Earlier in the day, the Minister inaugurated the Ananda Karuna Vidhyalayam: a multi-disciplinary centre for children with special needs that will cater to those with learning difficulties like autism and dyslexia.

According to PTI, it will also provide for families who cannot afford specialised care.

