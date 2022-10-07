India: Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav on life-saving drugs

The veteran politician has been under treatment since August 22

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to the ICU at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. – PTI

By ANI Published: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 11:36 PM

The founder of the Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister of north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition is still critical and he is on life-saving drugs, said the medical bulletin of Medanta Hospital on Friday.

"He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram by a comprehensive team of specialists," hospital officials said.

Yadav, 82, has been under treatment since August 22. On Sunday, suddenly his health deteriorated after which he was shifted to ICU at Medanta Hospital.

Earlier on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav visited the Medanta hospital in Gurugram to check on the health of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"Met with family, his son Akhilesh Yadav, wishing for his quick recovery. Doctors say there is an improvement but full recovery will take time," Khattar said.

While leaving the hospital, Lalu Yadav said, "His condition is improving, praying for his better health.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also enquired about the health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief had called Mulayam Singh's son Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. The Telangana CM also told the SP chief that he would meet Mulayam Singh after Dussehra.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav enquiring about the health of his father."

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on receiving information about the deteriorating health of Yadav, had a telephonic conversation with his son Akhilesh and inquired about his health. The Chief Minister wished for his speedy recovery.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Akhilesh and enquired about his father's health. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also met Yadav, at Medanta hospital in Gurugram earlier on Saturday evening.