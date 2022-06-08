Kerala: Several injured as gallery collapses during football match

Wounded spectators have been moved to a nearby hospital

By ANI Published: Wed 8 Jun 2022, 8:25 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Jun 2022, 8:34 PM

Several people sustained injuries after a gallery collapsed during a football match at Pookottumpadam in Malappuram district on Monday night.

A part of the gallery collapsed in the middle of the match that was being held between two regional teams.

The injured people were admitted to the district hospital Nilambur and nearby private hospitals.

The incident occurred at around 9.30pm Monday night. Interestingly, organising regional football tournaments is very common in Malappuram.

More details into the matter are awaited.

A similar case was reported recently in Malappuram where over two hundred people were injured after a temporary audience gallery suddenly collapsed before the start of a football match in March this year.

A temporary audience stand collapsed during a football match leaving two hundred injured with five seriously injured, police said.

The incident happened at Poongod stadium Malappuram when the match was about to start. As per the visuals, the organisers and several others rushed to the spot after the incident. People were also seen running on the ground in panic.

ALSO READ:

The injured were hospitalised.

Regional football tournaments in the northern district of Kerala are quite popular and thus the match had attracted spectators in thousands.