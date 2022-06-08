UAE-bound flight diverted to India after technical issue in engine

Passengers provided accommodation and rebooked on other flights

File photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 8 Jun 2022, 4:37 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Jun 2022, 10:24 PM

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi on Wednesday confirmed that its UAE-bound flight from Bangladesh was diverted to the Indian city of Ahmedabad due to a technical issue.

The airline’s spokesperson said passengers were provided accommodation and were later rebooked on other flights.

“Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flight 3L-062 from Chittagong to Abu Dhabi was diverted to Ahmedabad on Monday, June 6 due to a technical issue reported with one of the engines. The flight crew followed the standard procedures and the aircraft landed safely at Ahmedabad airport. Customers were provided accommodation and rebooked on alternative flights. The safety of our passengers and crew remains Air Arabia’s main priority,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the flight landed safely at Ahmedabad around 9.25pm Monday.

The budget carrier recently announced its city check-in service in Abu Dhabi where it will accept baggage from 24 up to 8 hours before the flight. The carrier will start direct flights between Baku (Azerbaijan) and Abu Dhabi from June 28.