Indonesia: 6.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Java island

It was felt strongly in the Indonesian capital Jakarta prompting people to flee from buildings

Reuters photo for illustrative purposes

By Reuters Published: Fri 14 Jan 2022, 1:33 PM

A powerful 6.7 magnitude quake struck southwest of Indonesia’s Java island on Friday afternoon, the country’s meteorology agency (BMGK) said.

The quake off Banten Province did not have the potential to cause a tsunami, the agency said.

It was felt strongly in the Indonesian capital Jakarta prompting people to flee from buildings, according to Reuters witnesses.

ALSO READ: