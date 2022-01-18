India: Three Navy personnel killed in explosion onboard warship in Mumbai

It was felt strongly in the Indonesian capital Jakarta prompting people to flee from buildings
Asia4 days ago
Three naval personnel have lost their lives in an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir on Tuesday at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.
Indian Navy officials, in their statement, informed that “no major material damage” occurred in the incident.
“In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, 3 naval personnel lost their lives in an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir. Responding immediately, the ship’s crew brought the situation under control. There is no major material damage,” the officials said.
“INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command and was due to return to base port shortly,” Indian Navy officials further added.
A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause.
It was felt strongly in the Indonesian capital Jakarta prompting people to flee from buildings
Asia4 days ago
Bishop Franco Mulakkal was accused of raping a nun several times between 2014 and 2016
Asia4 days ago
The cause of the accident is being investigated
Asia5 days ago
A video capturing the visibly emotional reunion of the siblings
Asia5 days ago
The reception ceremony for the newly-appointed Lee Seok-gu took place at Expo 2020 Dubai
Asia1 week ago
The state-imposed blackout entered a sixth day on Monday
Asia1 week ago
Most of the victims suffered hypothermia as temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius
Asia1 week ago
Country's president says demonstrations were ignited by 'terrorists' with foreign backing
Asia1 week ago