India: Salman Khan's lawyer receives death threat from Moosewala murderers

Actor Salman Khan's lawyer H Saraswat received a death threat through a letter.
The letter states that the lawyer will meet Sidhu Moosewala's fate and contained Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar's initials.
"Security has been provided to him. We are probing it," said Nazim Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police East Jodhpur.
Earlier on June 14, the Patiala House Court of Delhi, had allowed Punjab Police to arrest Bishnoi in connection with singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case.
Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident occurred a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police. Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.
Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moosewala's murder in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper's murder.
