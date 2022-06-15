Sidhu Moosewala murder: Police get week remand of Lawrence Bishnoi

His lawyer said there is a threat the gangster may be 'eliminated' in transit

By ANI Published: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 7:54 AM

Punjab police on Wednesday got seven days remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mansa court in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Bishnoi was on Wednesday presented before Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mansa court by Punjab Police in connection with the Punjabi singer's murder case.

The gangster was taken to Punjab after Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday after Punjab Police arrested him in connection with singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder.

Advocate Vishal Chopra appearing for Lawrence Bishnoi opposed the Punjab Police application and said there was a security threat. There is apprehension that Lawrence Bishnoi may be "eliminated" if the transit remand is granted.

Bishnoi's lawyer submitted that they were not opposing virtual interrogation and investigation.

"We are just opposing his physical transit remand to Punjab. Punjab Police can arrest him in the case, if needed, but in Delhi only," he added.

ALSO READ:

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after the Punjab police withdrew his security.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.